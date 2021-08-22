WWE 2K22 SummerSlam Trailer Delivers Slick Visuals, But Don’t Expect the Game This Year

WWE 2K22 will come out in 2022. That may sound like an obvious statement, but for sports games, it isn’t. Typically annual sports games release before the year in their title – NBA 2K22 will come out in 2021, for instance. So, most assumed WWE 2K22 would be coming out sometime before the end of this year, but it turns out that’s not the case.

During tonight’s big SummerSlam event (which takes place this Saturday instead of the usual Sunday), 2K Sports aired a new trailer for WWE 2K22, featuring some pretty slick visuals. Everyone from Roman Reigns, to Rey Mysterio, to Bayley look a lot more true-to-life than in the past (certainly better than the disastrous WWE 2K20). You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

A Duke Nukem Begins Cinematic Trailer Appears Online

Looking pretty good! Of course, I’d sill like to know how the game will actually play, because that’s been the real Achilles’ heel of the WWE 2K series in recent years. Last year, WWE 2K22 producer Patrick Gilmore promised Visual Concepts would be studying some of the best wrestling games of the past, such as No Mercy or Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain, and would focus would focus on six core pillars…

Core Gameplay: making the superstar vs. superstar gameplay the best it's ever been.

making the superstar vs. superstar gameplay the best it's ever been. Emergence: leveraging physics and more generic object/environment systems to enable spectacular gameplay that players feel in control of.

leveraging physics and more generic object/environment systems to enable spectacular gameplay that players feel in control of. WWEX (WWE Experience): delivering an end-to-end true WWE experience in all aspects of the game, from UI and wrapper, to superstars, match types and story modes.

delivering an end-to-end true WWE experience in all aspects of the game, from UI and wrapper, to superstars, match types and story modes. Online: improving all aspects of the online experience.

improving all aspects of the online experience. Character: make the best looking superstars of all time.

make the best looking superstars of all time. Create: Upgrade the creation suite, and make our community creation tools feel like magic to use.

WWE 2K222 hit the squared circle in March of 2022. Platforms have yet to be confirmed.