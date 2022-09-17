Menu
Company

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin will Leave Early Access and Fully Release on Consoles and PC in Spring 2023

Ule Lopez
Sep 17, 2022, 02:01 PM EDT
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin

3D Realms; you may know them for publishing titles like Duke Nukem and Wolfenstein 3D back in the 1990s. A lot of the well-known titles they publish happen to be first-person shooters, and today, 3D Realms has an update to one such first-person shooter, designed by KillPixel; WRATH: Aeon of Ruin.

WRATH has been in Steam early access since 2019 and steadily receives plenty of updates. As of Spring 2023, the title will leave Steam early access and fully launch while also becoming available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via GOG and the Humble Store.

Related StoryChris Wray
Old School with 3D Realms – WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Enters Early Access

KillPixel has a new trailer for WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, which you can watch below.

This new trailer showcases some gameplay and has you, as Outlander, exploring the game’s hub world and finding five hidden relics along the way. After locating them, the boss for the area will spawn, known as Lady of Ascension, Guardian of Mourningvale, and players are tasked with defeating the entity before proceeding to Episode 2.

That’s just the beginning, as you can explore the game’s vast world, traversing sunken ruins, corrupted temples, vast forests, and more to hunt down your foes. Armed with many weapons and various powerful artifacts, you’re tasked with mowing down hordes of enemies and eliminating the other Guardians of the Old World.

Finally, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is powered by Quake 1 technology and has a haunting soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult (known for Quake Champions, Rise of the Triad, DUSK, and Amid Evil). We’ll continue to update as more information on WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is released.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is available in Steam Early Access on PC via Steam. The game will fully launch in Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via GOG and the Humble Store.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order