WRATH: Aeon of Ruin will Leave Early Access and Fully Release on Consoles and PC in Spring 2023

3D Realms; you may know them for publishing titles like Duke Nukem and Wolfenstein 3D back in the 1990s. A lot of the well-known titles they publish happen to be first-person shooters, and today, 3D Realms has an update to one such first-person shooter, designed by KillPixel; WRATH: Aeon of Ruin.

WRATH has been in Steam early access since 2019 and steadily receives plenty of updates. As of Spring 2023, the title will leave Steam early access and fully launch while also becoming available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via GOG and the Humble Store.

KillPixel has a new trailer for WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, which you can watch below.

This new trailer showcases some gameplay and has you, as Outlander, exploring the game’s hub world and finding five hidden relics along the way. After locating them, the boss for the area will spawn, known as Lady of Ascension, Guardian of Mourningvale, and players are tasked with defeating the entity before proceeding to Episode 2.

That’s just the beginning, as you can explore the game’s vast world, traversing sunken ruins, corrupted temples, vast forests, and more to hunt down your foes. Armed with many weapons and various powerful artifacts, you’re tasked with mowing down hordes of enemies and eliminating the other Guardians of the Old World.

Finally, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is powered by Quake 1 technology and has a haunting soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult (known for Quake Champions, Rise of the Triad, DUSK, and Amid Evil). We’ll continue to update as more information on WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is released.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is available in Steam Early Access on PC via Steam. The game will fully launch in Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via GOG and the Humble Store.