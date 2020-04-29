WoW Shadowlands Pre-Patch Will Focus on the Broken Helm of Domination and the Undead; Set Mainly in Northrend and Icecrown
The upcoming World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch will focus on the undead and the Lich King’s broken Helm of Domination.
In last year’s Shadowlands announcement trailer we witnessed Sylvanas breaking Bolvar ‘The Lich King’ Fordragon’s crown, also known as the Helm of Domination. As revealed in a new Twitch interview with World of Warcraft game director, Ion Hazzikostas, the upcoming pre-expansion patch will tell the story of what happened to the undead after Sylvanas breaks the helmet.
According to the game director, the main experience in the pre-patch will be set in Northrend and its great fortress, Icecrown Citadel. Veteran players who played the Wrath of the Lich King expansion will most likely be happy to return to the icy continent and the bastion of the Lich King.
In the pre-patch, Bolvar and the Death Knights will mobilize alongside the Alliance and the Horde, while players will have to fight their way to the center of what happened to all of the undead. To help returning players gear up for the Shadowlands expansion, the pre-patch will offer some re-playable outdoor content.
For those who haven’t seen the Shadowlands announcement trailer yet, we’ve included it down below.
World of Warcraft Shadowlands will release later this year. Blizzard kicked off the expansion’s closed alpha earlier this month.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Features
A host of new features and activities await players in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. When they cross into the realm-between-realms, players will be able to:
Explore the Realm of the Dead: For the first time ever in World of Warcraft, players will cross into the Shadowlands and experience the wonders and horrors of the afterlife across five new zones—the gleaming fields of Bastion, the scarred battlefields of Maldraxxus, the eternal twilight of Ardenweald, the opulent keeps of Revendreth, and the horrific Maw.
Claim a Covenant’s Power: Players will be called upon to forge a bond with one of four Covenants that rule Shadowlands’ new zones, setting the tone for their journey through the expansion with a full Covenant Campaign. As they level up, they’ll get new abilities based on their choice, including class-specific abilities for each Covenant—as well as developing Soulbinds with specific Covenant members, which grant them access to that character’s specific traits and bonuses.
Ascend the Tower of the Damned: At the heart of the Maw lies Torghast, Tower of the Damned, a cursed otherworldly prison where the wickedest souls in the universe are locked away. Highly replayable and inspired by roguelike games, heroes are invited to explore its ever-changing halls and chambers and do battle with the minions of the Jailer, Torghast’s vile ruler. Those who brave its trials can claim legendary treasures and help free the heroic spirits wrongfully trapped within.
Every Level Is Meaningful: Shadowlands will introduce a new leveling system, meant to provide a meaningful sense of advancement with every level achieved. Current max-level characters will begin Shadowlands at level 50 and work toward the new level cap of 60.
A New Army of the Dead Rises: To combat Sylvanas’ assault on Icecrown, Bolvar Fordragon— the revered former paladin who took on the mantle of Lich King to keep the Scourge at bay—has raised heroes from among all the peoples of Azeroth to bolster the Death Knights of Acherus. With Shadowlands, pandaren and all allied races will now be able to become Death Knights.
Improved Character Customization Options: A host of new appearance options for all races will be made available to players when they create new World of Warcraft characters (or alter existing ones at the in-game barber shop).
