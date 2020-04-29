WoW Shadowlands Pre-Patch Will Focus on the Broken Helm of Domination and the Undead; Set Mainly in Northrend and Icecrown

The upcoming World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch will focus on the undead and the Lich King’s broken Helm of Domination.

In last year’s Shadowlands announcement trailer we witnessed Sylvanas breaking Bolvar ‘The Lich King’ Fordragon’s crown, also known as the Helm of Domination. As revealed in a new Twitch interview with World of Warcraft game director, Ion Hazzikostas, the upcoming pre-expansion patch will tell the story of what happened to the undead after Sylvanas breaks the helmet.

According to the game director, the main experience in the pre-patch will be set in Northrend and its great fortress, Icecrown Citadel. Veteran players who played the Wrath of the Lich King expansion will most likely be happy to return to the icy continent and the bastion of the Lich King.

In the pre-patch, Bolvar and the Death Knights will mobilize alongside the Alliance and the Horde, while players will have to fight their way to the center of what happened to all of the undead. To help returning players gear up for the Shadowlands expansion, the pre-patch will offer some re-playable outdoor content.

For those who haven’t seen the Shadowlands announcement trailer yet, we’ve included it down below.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands will release later this year. Blizzard kicked off the expansion’s closed alpha earlier this month.