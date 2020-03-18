Blizzard Ships Another WoW Shadowlands Build In Spite of New Work-From-Home Policies

Another new WoW Shadowlands build has been shipped by Blizzard, in spite of the company’s recent work-from-home policies due to COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, Blizzard shipped various builds for the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion and one particular build even made its way to Blizzard’s Vendor CND, hinting at a release of World Warcraft Shadowlands patch 9.0 on the PTR.

Tencent Q4 Profit Jumps on Higher Gaming, WeChat Usage During COVID-19 Pandemic

Like many companies, Blizzard has implemented work-from-home policies to protect the health and safety of its employees due to COVID-19, and many are expecting delays in the gaming industry following these measures.

"To protect the health and safety of our employees, we are implementing work-from-home policies for our Irvine and Austin offices", Blizzard wrote. "Those in our other offices around the world have been or will be working from home as directed by local governments and health authorities."

"We will continue to pay our on-site vendors and contractors while this work-from-home policy is in place, and our game teams will work to provide the best experiences we can for players during this challenging time."

As Blizzard has now shipped another build, however, it appears that the progression is steadily continuing on the upcoming expansion in spite of Blizzard’s work adjustments.

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion is scheduled to release somewhere this year. Blizzard has yet to announce its release date.

Hidden realms of wonder and horror await any who would pass to the other side. The Shadowlands is home to an entire realm of the departed; it is a world between worlds whose delicate balance preserves life and death itself. As one of Azeroth’s greatest champions, you have been granted the power to cross over in body and soul. Now you must investigate a conspiracy to unmake the cosmos, and help Warcraft legends journey back... or fulfill their ultimate destiny.

Source: Via