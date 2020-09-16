World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Patch 9.0.1 Already Available Via Blizzard’s Battle.net Background Downloader

While the release of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-patch has yet to be confirmed, the data files can already be downloaded through Blizzard’s background downloader.

With the Shadowlands expansion hitting retail servers next month on October 27th, the Shadowlands Pre-patch 9.0.1 is expected to become available later this month. As reported by World of Warcraft news site Icy Veins, Blizzard has yet to provide a 2-week notice for the end of the current World of Warcraft expansion, Battle for Azeroth, but on the World of Warcraft Reddit, several players have seemingly already downloaded the upcoming update ahead of the launch of the pre-patch. Based on these reports, the arrival of the pre-patch content is imminent and Blizzard will likely announce its arrival shortly.

Those on the PTR/Beta will only be required to download a small update, while the entire 9.0.1 patch appears to be approximately 20GB in size.

Like pre-patches for previous expansions, the Shadowlands pre-patch 9.0.1 packs core class updates, Shadowlands’ New Player experience, the limited-time Scourge Invasion, character creation/character customization, and more.

Blizzard launched the pre-patch on the PTR last month. World of Warcraft Shadowlands, the game’s eighth expansion, is launching globally on October 27. Blizzard unveiled the expansion’s release date last month during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live showcase.