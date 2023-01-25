World of Warcraft Dragonflight Update 10.0.5 Released; Release Notes Shared

The first content update for the latest WoW expansion, World of Warcraft Dragonflight update 10.0.5, has been released, and Blizzard has provided patch notes.

Blizzard announced the arrival of the first major content update earlier this month, and we now have actual release notes. As previously covered, new features of this new patch include the new Trading Post feature which will go live on February 1. In addition, this content update introduced the Storm's Fury event, expanded Transmogrification, numerous class balance changes, and new User Interface and Accessibility features. We've included a list of the main features with a bit more context down below:

New in-game feature: Trading Post (Live on February 1)

Traders have set up shop in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar where players can pick-up their monthly reward of 500 Trader’s Tender before tackling their monthly log to earn even more. Trader’s Tender can be exchanged for rotating items in the shop including mounts, pets, and cosmetic items.

New in-game events: The Storm’s Fury

Players can access the Primalist Future through a portal at the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszuz, where they can battle against the bolstered might of the Primalists to earn Essence of the Storm, which can be exchanged for rewards including gear and a mount.

Expanded Transmogrification

Transmog enthusiasts can expand their wardrobe collections as Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality items are now eligible for transmog.

New User Interface (UI) & Accessibility Features

Edit Mode has new additions for players to explore including the ability to modify XP bars, bags, and the micro button bar.

Additionally, motion sickness controls for dragonriding have been added to the accessibility options menu.

Class Balance Changes

Several classes will see some balance changes to abilities as well as modifications to their respective talent trees.

For the full update release notes, we suggest checking them out on Blizzard's official support page right here. We haven't included them here as they are quite extensive, but they include changes to achievements, characters, creatures, NPCs, dragonriding, items, rewards, PvP, quests, professions, and much more.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is available globally now for PC. The ninth official expansion for WoW was released back in November of last year.