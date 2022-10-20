World of Warcraft Dragonflight Pre-Patch Launches October 25; Official Patch Notes Shared

Blizzard has announced that the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Pre-Patch will launch next week on October 25th.

Next week’s pre-patch is the first of two pre-expansion patch phases. The pre-patch will be implemented during the regional realm maintenance starting October 25. According to Blizzard, each phase of the pre-expansion patch will go live with a variety of features with next week’s features including the following:

Talent System Revamp Players will be able to explore and set their new class talent trees, including the ability to save different loadouts tailored to their choice of gameplay

Heads-up Display User Interface (HUD UI) Changes The first phase of updates for the HUD UI revamp gives players the ability to customize the base UI including location and size of action bars, player frames, and more.

Accessibility Features A variety of new features that will include “press and hold” spellcasting, interact keys, gamepad support and more

Rated Solo Shuffle A new PVP mode that had previously been a brawl will become queueable as new rated mode joining 2v2, 3v3 and Rated Battlegrounds as a means to earn elite PVP rewards

New Class/Race Combos: Players selecting any playable race will be able to make a rogue, priest or mage with more selections coming online as they become available in the future



Phase two of the pre-patch will go live next month on November 15 and will include the following features:

New Race/Class: Dracthyr Evoker

New Zone: The Forbidden Reach

Play through the starting zone for WoW’s newest hero class, the Dracthyr Evoker

New Dungeon: Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

In-Game Events: Primal Storms

Ward off attacks from the Primalists with new quests and world events leading into Dragonflight’s launch

In addition to the information above, Blizzard also shared the official pre-patch notes. These notes include all features that will be available in next week’s pre-patch. You can find the full extensive notes on Blizzard’s official website right here.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight will launch globally on November 28. Blizzard recently greatly increased the PC system requirements for the Dragonflight expansion. Be sure to check them out.