Working from Home? Save $50 on the iPad 7 with 10.2-inch Retina Display

Grab the 10.2-inch iPad 7 for Just $279 for a Limited Time, Down from $329

If you are working from home and you need a 'computer' to get things done for cheap then the iPad is a nice little replacement at the moment. It packs a powerful A10 Fusion chip, a large Retina display and a Smart Connector that allows you to attach Apple's official Smart Keyboard accessory. All of this can be yours for a low price of just $329 straight from Apple. But obviously, we are not going to let you spend the full money today. How does $279 sound like? That's the deal!

Once you grab hold of the iPad, you can take things further thanks to iPadOS which is packed with great little features that brings it more closer to a desktop computer or laptop. This includes Safari, which pulls in desktop websites rather than mobile ones, so you can work on things like Google Sheets, Docs and more. You even have the option of purchasing the Apple Pencil with the tablet if you want to draw your way through or maybe sign a few documents.

Here's a quick rundown of the specs of the iPad 7:

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

The model on sale has 32GB of onboard storage which is enough if you are going to be sticking around with web browsing tasks. There's built-in Wi-Fi that will keep you online.

If you are interested in this deal then make sure you head over to the link below. These tablets tend to sell out really fast and it's quite apparent that Apple can't quite make enough of them, so take advantage of this deal while it is live.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $279