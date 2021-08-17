Wonder Woman is Coming to Fortnite on August 19

Wonder Woman will become the next Justice League member to join Fortnite. She will join Superman and other DC heroes like Beast Boy in the battle royale game in an upcoming update. The Amazonian Warrior leaves Paradise Island to come to Fortnite Island and fight alongside (or against) her fellow Justice League members.

Her outfit will come with a battle armor alongside her iconic costume. She'll also bring the Athena's Battle Axe gathering tool, the DC Trinity Loading Screen (featuring Batman and Superman posing alongside Wonder Woman), the Golden Eagle Wings glider, and the Diana's Mantle back bling.

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD #1, PS5 Takes Dollar Sales Crown Back from XSX in July Per NPD

Additionally, there's going to be a special Wonder Woman Cup which will take place on August 18, 2021. In it, players compete for the opportunity to earn the Wonder Woman outfit before it even comes out in the item shop! All you have to do is grab a buddy and complete up to 10 matches while racking up as many points as possible.

The top-performing teams will get the Wonder Woman set. Meanwhile, any other team that earns 8 points or more will also receive an Honorary Amazons Loading Screen. As for the point rollout, the point format for the Wonder Woman cup goes as follows:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

The new Wonder Woman skin will be available on August 19. She will be available for purchase on the item shop with her armored variant. As a reminder, Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC (Epic Games Store), and Switch.