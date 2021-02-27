Woman Ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max From Apple, Receives Apple-Flavored Yogurt Drink in Mail

We're all familiar with scams and how we should make sure that the package we ordered is arriving from an authentic source. Well, a woman in China was left disappointed after she ordered a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max. What took her by surprise was the fact that she received an apple-flavored yogurt drink in the box instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The event was not only unfortunate but hurtful since she paid a hefty amount for the device. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Woman in China Receives Apple-Flavored Yogurt Drink in Mail After She Ordered an iPhone 12 Pro Max

A woman based in China uploaded a video on Weibo last week in which she explained that she spent more than $1,500 to buy the new iPhone, What's more, surprising is that she placed the order on Apple's official website and not through a third-party reseller. She was shocked to discover that her iPhone 12 Pro Max was replaced with an apple-flavored yogurt drink.

Liu explains that the parcel was not delivered directly to her door. She opted for the delivery to arrive in the parcel locker where she lived. Apple and Express Mail Service, the official courier claim that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was delivered to the said location. However, Liu exclaims that she never received the iPhone and instead an apple-flavored yogurt drink was delivered. While no one knows when the theft occurred, the case has been filed with the local police.

Other than this, Global Times has also reported that the Express Mail Service has also hired dedicated people to investigate the matter. The investigation is still going on and Apple has also shared a similar response to Global Times' inquiry. Moreover, the company says that the iPhone 12 Pro Max case will be resolved soon.

Apple devices have always been classified as premium and something that people can resell. There have been many instances where Apple devices were stolen and this just adds to the list. We will share more details on the situation as soon as we have more to the story. As for now, what are your views on the scenario? Have you ever been a victim of such a thing? Let us know in the comments section below.