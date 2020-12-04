Wolcen’s First Big Content Update Adds New Hunts, Monsters, Pets, and Much More

Earlier this year, the Kickstarter-funded Diablo-style action-RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released to somewhat mixed reviews, but the game has sold over a million copies, and its developers have been working to get things up to snuff with a series of patches. Well, after months of smaller tweaks, Wolcen is now getting its first big content update, Chronicle 1: Bloodtrail. The update adds a ton of new kind of mission called Hunts, monsters, pets, skill modifiers, and lots of quality of life improvements. You can check out a trailer for the update, below.

Here’s a rundown of all the new content included in the Bloodtrail update:

Hunts: The hunts are a new gameplay feature found in the Story and in the end game mode. Events and choices lead you to the prey that you will be chasing in 4 new environments (3 of which will be replayable in the end game mode). The storyline has been adapted to the new Chronicle and now contains 3 new narrative missions.

Currency: A new currency has been added to the game, tied to the Hunts, it will be used to purchase new gear to a new dedicated NPC in Stormfall.

Tributary Affixes: Tributary Affixes are new affixes that you be able to get via the Hunts. They are more powerful than regular affixes but always come with a malus.

Chronicle rewards: Exclusive armor sets and pets awarded to players who participate in the new Chronicle.

Pets: You will now be able to obtain dogs, wolves, and drakes to follow you along while helping you trace your Prey.

A new skill: Talon Shot is a new skill usable with Daggers, Bows, and Guns.

Active Skills Modifiers: We added more than 70 new Damage type Modifiers, alongside 40 new minor Modifiers. You will be able to select the Damage type Modifiers independently from other modifiers, meaning you’ll be able to turn almost every Skill in the game in 3 to 6 different elements, every elemental variant will have its own VFX and icon. Out of the 41 Skills present in the game, 38 will benefit from these new Damage type Modifiers, these are just a few examples:

Feeding Swarm: Can now be converted into Fire, Aether, Toxic, Rend or Lightning damage.

Fire, Aether, Toxic, Rend or Lightning damage. Bladestorm: Can now be converted into Frost, Fire or Toxic damage.

Stings of Krearion: Can now be converted into Toxic, Frost, Sacred or Fire damage.

Slayer’s Flurry: Can now be converted into Shadow, Lightning or Toxic damage.

Cosmetics: Two new cosmetics armor sets for Heavies and Bruisers (Obtainable in a new city building). We also sent/will also send the cosmetics Kickstarter rewards.

Items: 5 New unique items have been added to the game.

Monsters : 3 new bosses and 11 different elites for the Hunts. Some Monsters will now also react to Area-Of-Effect skills.

Ailments stacks will now appear on the enemy’s health bar.

Crafting: A new crafting UI made to help you clearly understand how you are modifying your items.

Loot filter: You will now be able to filter out the loot you want to appear on the screen based on item type and Rarity.

Quality of life: We have added several quality of life features and improvements to the game.

The number of summons currently alive will be visible next to your character portrait.

Item classes will now be displayed directly on the loot when dropping.

Map modifiers will be displayed on screen during expeditions.

Newly looted items will be highlighted in your inventory.

Gate of Fates search function : A new search function for the Gate of Fates, making it easier to target specific nodes rapidly.

It is also now possible to remove points individually, with a proportionally reduced Primordial Affinity cost, making it possible to have small tweaks done to your Gate of Fates without having to completely reset it.

