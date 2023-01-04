Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Has Been Rated in Europe for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty has just received a European rating for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the upcoming action RPG from Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo with an "M" rating. Going by the rating, it would feature blood, gore, and violence as well as in-game purchases across all platforms. We've included the ESRB's description of the game below:

This is an action game in which players join a large-scale battle against an evil sorcerer in Late Han Dynasty China. From a third-person perspective, players use swords, spears, hammers, magic, and clubs in melee combat against enemies (e.g., soldiers, demons, ghouls). Combat is fast-paced, highlighted by large blood-splatter effects, screams of pain, and explosions. Finishing moves sometimes depict characters dramatically impaled on swords or lances. Several scenes depict multiple corpses and/or large pools/smears of blood.

In general, games receive their age ratings close to release - Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 3. Be sure to read our recent interview with Team Ninja about the game.

Yesterday, the upcoming title received a new 10-minute-long gameplay video, focusing on combat and death aplenty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an original dark fantasy Three Kingdoms action RPG game made by Team NINJA, the developer of the Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive and Nioh franchises. Set in 184 AD, later Han Dynasty China, players will utilize Chinese martial arts to fight off warlords, demons inspired by the Three Kingdoms era and Chinese mythos.

1. Demons in the Kingdom

A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier’s strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It’s madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before!

2. Awaken the Power Within

Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases”.

3. Live by the Sword

Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword.