Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty New Trailer Focuses On Story

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is going to tell an engaging story set in the Later Han Dynasty of the Three Kingdoms, combining real historical events and figures with fantasy elements, like developer Team Ninja did in its popular Nioh series.

A new trailer that was shared online today sheds some more light on the game's story, providing new details on the story premise, showcasing important characters, and more. You can check out the new trailer right below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is setting out to be another great action role-playing game from Team Ninja. While the game will do away with some of the complexity seen in the Nioh series, with fewer combat options, the focus on fast-paced action will make it a game to get for all fans of the genre, as I highlighted in my preview.

While some small underlying issues remain, such as the potential lack of player expression due to the limited moveset of the game's weapons compared to the Nioh series, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is undoubtedly set out to be an amazing action role-playing game. With it, Team Ninja set out to create a game that captured the unique flow of Chinese martial arts and an action title where the actual action gameplay always takes center stage, and I am now convinced more than ever that the Japanese studio will manage to accomplish with it set out to do with its next game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 3rd, 2023 worldwide. The game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC from day one.