Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Shows Off Bloody Action and Many Deaths in 10 Minutes of Gameplay

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives in just a few short months, and today, we got 10 fresh minutes of the game in action courtesy of IGN. It definitely looks like Wo Long will whet the whistles of those looking for another intense roguelike action game ala Nioh or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as the footage serves up plenty of bloody combat against the game’s strange menagerie of enemies, including a twisted alligator boss, aggressive water nymphs, angry monkeys, and big flaming steamrolling… shrews? Of course, we also see the person playing the game die many times. This is a Team Ninja Soulslike – expect no mercy. You can check out the footage for yourself, below.

It doesn’t look like Wo Long is exactly reinventing the Soulslike genre, but hey, there are a lot of people who don’t want it reinvented. Need to know more? Check out Wccftech's latest interview with Team Ninja and the game’s key features:

Demons in the Kingdom - A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier's strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It's madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before!

Awaken the Power Within - Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the "Five Phases".

Live by the Sword - Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword.

Various Play Styles with Weapons and Wizardry Spells Weapons - Choose from a wide variety of weapons, from glaives to dual swords, to discover which fits your fighting style. Wizardry Spells - This secret art draws upon the power of the Five Phases, which allow for attacks using such elements as flames and ice. Upon achieving higher Morale Ranks, you can gain the ability to utilize even more powerful Wizardry Spells. Divine Beasts - Divine Beasts like Zhuque and Baihu are brought forth through alliances with other warriors. By calling upon these Divine Beasts, you are able to perform feats of great power.



Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 3.