Microsoft is releasing a Windows update for HP devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) and earlier. The update aims to resolve a configuration setting issue within HP Battery Health Manager that can affect battery life and performance.

Microsoft said the issue affects select HP Business Notebooks, including the 400 series, 600 series, 700 series, 800 service, 1000 series, Mobile Workstations, and more.

Microsoft is working with HP to distribute a solution to help address a configuration setting issue within HP Battery Health Manager on select HP Business Notebooks that can affect battery life and performance. This update does not require a restart to take effect.

HP added that it worked with Microsoft to "deliver an HP solution that detects if select HP business notebooks have HP Battery Health Manager disabled in their BIOS, and enables it with the recommended setting of Let HP Manage My Battery Charging."

HP Battery Health Manager is a BIOS-level setting available in most HP business notebooks that is designed to help optimize battery life by mitigating the exposure of the notebook battery to key factors, such as high state-of-charge, that can accelerate battery swelling and chemical aging over time. With this setting enabled, the notebook dynamically changes how it charges the notebook battery based on usage conditions over time, improving the overall health and life of the battery.

Latest Windows 10 update (KB4583263) is available for the following versions for select HP devices

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 2004

HP said that the Windows update KB4583263 only impacts systems that already have HP Battery Health Manager in the BIOS and that KB4583263 will not update your BIOS. More information and the list of affected devices is available over at HP. The update is available through the Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog for manual download.