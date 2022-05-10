KB5013943 Patch Tuesday Update Is Available for Windows 11

Microsoft has released May 2022 Windows 11 Cumulative Update with security fixes and quality improvements. KB5013943 (Build 22000.675) includes all the fixes that were previewed through KB5012643 released last month. It also addresses the following issues:

Addresses a known issue that might cause issues for some .NET Framework 3.5 apps or prevent those apps from opening. The affected apps use certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components.

Addresses a known issue that might cause your screen to flicker if you start your device in Safe Mode. Components that rely on explorer.exe, such as File Explorer, the Start menu, and the taskbar, might be affected and appear unstable.

Some of the other improvements coming with Windows 11 KB5013943 include:

Updates an issue that might cause video subtitles to be partially cut off.

Updates an issue that incorrectly aligns video subtitles.

Displays the temperature on top of the weather icon on the taskbar.

Updates an issue that prevents you from using the minimize, maximize, and close buttons on a maximized app window.

Windows 11 KB5013943 (Build 22000.675) is available via Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and, of course, through Windows Update and Microsoft Update.

Microsoft Will Automatically Upgrade Your Devices to Newer Versions If You Are Running v20H2 or v1909