Microsoft Will Automatically Upgrade Your Devices to Newer Versions If You Are Running v20H2 or v1909

Windows 10 version 20H2 and version 1909 have both reached the end of servicing today. Microsoft has released KB5013945 (Build 18363.2274) for version 1909 and KB5013942 (Build 19042.1706) for version 20H2.

EOS applies to Windows 10 20H2 devices running the Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions.

After May 10, 2022, these devices will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats. To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends updating to the latest version of Windows 10 or Windows 11.

For version 1909, all editions are now at the end of service. "The May 2022 security update, released on May 10, is the last update available for these versions," Microsoft said. "After that date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates containing protections from the latest security threats."

Your Windows 10 device might automatically get upgraded to the latest feature update

Microsoft has also warned that if you don't install the latest feature update, the company will upgrade for you "to help keep you protected and productive." The Windows maker said that you would be able to choose a convenient time to restart and complete the upgrade process.

Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of servicing. This keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health. For these devices, you will be able to choose a convenient time for your device to restart and complete the update.

The cumulative update released today for Windows 10 version 1909 focuses on a few fixes, including:

New! Adds improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows.

Adds improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows. Addresses an issue that might occur when you use Netdom.exe or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffixes routing. These procedures might fail. The error message is, "Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service." This issue occurs after installing the January 2022 security update on the primary domain controller emulator (PDCe).

Addresses an issue that causes the primary domain controller (PDC) of the root domain to generate warning and error events in the System log. This issue occurs when the PDC incorrectly tries to scan outgoing-only trusts.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent recovery discs (CD or DVD) from starting if you created them using the Backup and Restore (Windows 7) app in Control Panel. This issue occurs after installing Windows updates released January 11, 2022 or later.

For more details, head over to this support document for v1909 and this one for the v20H2 update.