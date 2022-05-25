Microsoft Drops Fresh New Build for Dev Channel Windows Insiders

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25126 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, bringing new account settings page improvements and some fixes. As expected from the Dev Channel builds, there are also some known issues that Insiders will need to pay attention to.

Account settings page improvements

In October, we introduced subscription management in Settings > Accounts, which enabled you to view your Microsoft 365 subscriptions in Windows 11. With this build, we’re making it easier for you to view all supported Office perpetual products such as Office 2021 or Office 2019 associated with your account within Settings > Accounts.

This update will allow you to view all supported Microsoft 365 Office products licensed to your account and you can view details about your product or install Office by clicking the “View Details” button. This information is shown on the Microsoft account management page and you will now be able to view these datils in Windows 11 via Settings > Accounts as shown in the above screenshot, starting with this build.

[We are beginning to roll this feature out, so it isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]