Windows 11 Preview Build 25120 Starts Bringing “Conceptual Features” to Dev Channel

The Windows development team has released a new preview build for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Unlike the last build, today's Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120 is also available for ARM64 devices.

Windows 11 Insider Build 25120 brings an experimental feature: a search box displayed on the desktop that enables you to search the web. With the Dev Channel, the company is now starting to test conceptual features that may not always make it to stable releases.

ISOs are also available for this build, so you will be able to clean install. Just head over to this link to download.

Windows 11 Insider Build 25120: Changes and Improvements

[General] As described in our in our blog post here, Windows Insiders who use the Dev Channel may get to try out new ideas, longer lead features, and experiences that are intended to help validate concepts. Starting with this preview build, some Insiders will see one of these conceptual features as we begin to explore exposing lightweight interactive content on the Windows desktop. Today, Windows exposes this type of content in the Widgets board. To begin assessing this general idea and interaction model, the first exploration in this area adds a search box displayed on the desktop that enables you to search the web. If you would like to remove this search box, you can right-click on the desktop, choose “Show more options,” and toggle the “Show search” option. We are excited to learn your feedback on this interaction model, so please use the Feedback Hub to provide feedback if you receive this experiment. NOTE: A reboot is required after updating to this build to trigger this experience but please note that not all Windows Insiders will have this experience enabled even after reboot.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120: Fixes

[Suggested Actions] Suggested actions should appear for more date and time formats now.

Addressed some issues with certain formats when copying a date and/or time.

Improved overall performance and reliability of the feature. [Settings] Fixed an issue that could crash Settings when opening and looking at the battery usage graph.

Improved performance of displaying Wi-Fi networks after enabling Wi-Fi from the Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings. [Task Manager] Addressed an issue leading to some unreadable text in the Performance page when a contrast theme was enabled. [Other] Fixed an issue which could cause Windows Update to stall and roll back updates for WSA users.

Did some work to address a stutter in the progress wheel animation when upgrading to a new build. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 Build 25120: Known issues

[General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.