Windows 11 Preview Build 25115 Released – After This You Won’t Be Able to Switch to Beta Channel

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25115 to the Dev Channel Insiders. Build 25115 is not being offered to ARM64 PCs, but Microsoft said a new build will soon be offered to Insiders on ARM64 PCs.

With this release, the window closes for Insiders to switch to Beta Channel since now both the channels will be getting different builds, as Beta Channel will move on to receive more stable builds that are closer to what will be shipped to the public.

Microsoft Will Automatically Upgrade Your Devices to Newer Versions If You Are Running v20H2 or v1909

"The Dev Channel receives builds that represent long lead work from our engineers with features and experiences that may never get released as we try out different concepts and get feedback," the Windows development team explained. "It is important to remember that the builds we release to the Dev Channel should not be seen as matched to any specific release of Windows and the features included may change over time, be removed, or replaced in Insider builds or may never be released beyond Windows Insiders to general customers."

What's new with Windows 11 Insider Build 25115

Suggested Actions Windows Insiders can try out a new feature in this build for making everyday tasks quicker in Windows 11 through inline suggested actions. When you copy a date, time, or phone number, Windows will suggest actions relevant to you such as creating calendar events or making phone calls with your favorite apps. On copying a phone number, Windows will pop up an inline light dismissible UI that suggests ways to call the phone number using Teams or other installed apps that offer click-to-dial call functions.

On copying a date and/or time, Windows will pop up an inline light dismissible UI that suggests creating the event using supported calendar apps. Upon user selection of preference, the app is launched with its corresponding calendar event creation page with auto filled date and/or time.

Build 25115: Changes, improvements, and fixes

[General] We updated the icons in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) on this build. Fixes: [General] Updated the underlying speech platform to improve voice activity detection for voice access, live captions, and voice typing, as well as address some issues with how punctuation is recognized. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue related to loading the system tray icons in Settings > Personalization > Taskbar which could cause Settings to crash when opening that page recently. This issue may have also led to some explorer.exe crashes for impacted Insiders. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue leading to Insiders seeing error 0x800703E6 when copying files from Google Drive.

We made another change to help improve the performance of loading Home.

Fixed an issue where if you had ever opened the context menu, doing CTRL + ALT + DEL and cancelling would lead to explorer.exe crashing.

Fixed a sporadic explorer.exe crash when closing File Explorer windows. [Settings] Fixed an issue where if Settings suspended, it could lock up explorer.exe in certain cases.

Improved how Narrator reads out remaining space available in System > Storage. [Task Manager] Fixed some issues related to access key use in Task Manager, including that you weren’t able to directly press ALT + without first releasing the ALT key, and that displaying the access keys wouldn’t work after having used and dismissed them.

If the CPU reaches 100%, the CPU column header should no longer unexpectedly become unreadable in dark mode. [Windows Security] Fixed an issue which could result in Smart App Control unexpectedly blocking correctly signed applications. [Other] Addressed an issue which was leading to Memory Integrity unexpectedly getting turned off in some cases after rebooting.

Fixed an issue causing the Update Stack Package to show install error 0xc4800010.

Windows 11 Insider Build 25115: Known issues

[General] [NEW] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

Head over to the official blog post for more details.