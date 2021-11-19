Microsoft Drops Windows 11 Build 22000.348 with an Installer (MSI) Fix

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22000.348 (KB5007262) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. KB5007262 brings the following fix:

We fixed a known issue that might prevent apps, such as Kaspersky apps, from opening after you attempt to repair or update the apps using the Microsoft Installer (MSI).

It also includes previous fixes delivered through Windows 11 Build 22000.346 last week, including the following:

Keysfan Black Friday Sale – Buy Microsoft Office, Get Windows 11 PRO Free

We fixed an issue that affects the Appx PowerShell cmdlet functionality on PowerShell 7.1 and later.

We fixed an issue that causes some users to see an unexpected “bad image” error message dialog at startup.

We fixed an issue that causes searchindexer . exe to stop responding during a dismount operation in the remote desktop environment.

. to stop responding during a dismount operation in the remote desktop environment. We fixed an issue that affects the opening of the SearchFilterHost.exe process.

process. We added support for the cancellation of daylight savings time for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

We fixed an issue that causes devices that have certain processors to stop responding when waking from hibernation.

We fixed a COM initialization issue in wslapi. dll that might cause the calling process to stop working.

that might cause the calling process to stop working. We fixed an issue in the Hyper-V virtual machine bus (VMBus) that causes the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) VM to occasionally time out when attaching disks. This issue also prevents the utility from starting.

We fixed an issue that affects the System Memory Management Unit’s (SMMU) fault handling after hibernation.

We fixed an issue that causes the system to stop working after you enable Hyper-V.

We fixed an issue that fails to apply machine Group Policy objects automatically at startup or in the background to devices on a domain that have certain processors.

We fixed an issue that causes the Server Manager cmdlet to return a failure. As a result, many Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) validations fail during the installation of optional features.

We added the option to configure an Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) maximum transmission unit (MTU) that is less than 576 bytes on an interface.

We fixed an issue that causes get-winevent to fail, and the error is an InvalidOperationException.

to fail, and the error is an InvalidOperationException. We fixed an issue that incorrectly renders some variable fonts.

We fixed an issue that displays glyphs at the wrong angle when you use the Meiryo UI font and other vertical fonts. These fonts are frequently used in Japan, China, or other countries in Asia.

We added a feature to facilitate certain cross-browser data transfers.

We fixed an issue that occurs when a dialog opens within Internet Explorer.

We fixed an issue in CLSID_InternetExplorer . [UPDATED] We fixed an issue that affects Internet Explorer COM automation scenarios. For more information, see Internet Explorer 11 desktop app retirement FAQ.

[UPDATED] We fixed an issue that affects Internet Explorer COM automation scenarios. For more information, see Internet Explorer 11 desktop app retirement FAQ. We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you copy and paste text while using the Input Method Editor (IME).

We fixed an issue that causes certain apps to stop responding to input. This issue occurs on devices that have a touchpad.

We fixed a touch keyboard deployment issue that affects WebView2 controls in Windows UI Library 3.0 (WinUI 3) applications.

We fixed a memory leak in ctfmon.exe that occurs when you switch between different edit clients.

that occurs when you switch between different edit clients. We updated the phone number for Windows Activation for locales that have the wrong phone number.

We fixed a known issue that causes error codes 0x000006e4, 0x0000007c, or 0x00000709 when connecting to a remote printer that is shared on a Windows print server.

This isn't even half of the list of fixes delivered through KB5007262. For the complete list, head over to the official blog post.