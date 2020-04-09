Windows 10 Version 2004 Build 19041.173 (KB4552455) Is Out

Microsoft has released a new cumulative update to the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004 (20H1). The update is available for Windows 10 Insiders in the Slow ring.

Named as the Windows 10 April 2020 Update, it remains unclear if the company will go ahead with the public release in the coming weeks or delay the launch due to the ongoing health crisis that has pushed hundreds of millions of people to work from home without the regular admin support. Microsoft has already informed its team that the company probably won't be releasing its much-awaited Windows 10X powered foldable devices this year.

Microsoft Teams Weekly Video Calls Up 1,000%, Mobile Users Up 300%

Windows 10 v2004 KB4552455 changelog

Today's Windows 10 version 2004 Build 19041.173 (KB4552455) brings all the fixes delivered through Build 19041.172 along with some additional bug fixes. These include:

We are mitigating app compatibility issues where older versions of certain apps won’t launch by directing users to go and install the latest version of these apps.

We have fixed an issue that fails to allocate resources during device initialization, which causes certain USB mass storage devices to stop working.

We have fixed an issue that prevents the mute button from working on certain devices with the Your Phone app.

We have fixed an issue that causes a fault in the input-output memory management unit (IOMMU) and a DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6) error. This issue occurs after resuming from hibernate on systems that have Kernel Direct Memory Access (DMA) Protection and Dynamic Root of Trust Measurement (DRTM) enabled.

We have updated the Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) to increase the coverage for automatic cellular provisioning on devices with mobile broadband.

Build 19041.173: Known issue

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

As noted previously, you can now clean install Windows 10 version 2004 if you want to get an early experience of the upcoming April 2020 Update.