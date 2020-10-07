Microsoft has released a reminder for those still running Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (version 1709) Enterprise and Education editions on their devices. The operating system will meet its end of service next week on October 13, 2020, which means you will no longer receive security updates on your devices running version 1709.

Microsoft writes:

The Enterprise and Education editions for Windows 10, version 1709 will reach end of service on October 13, 2020. After this date, devices running these editions of Windows 10, version 1709 will no longer receive security updates. We recommend that you update these devices to a supported version as soon as possible to continue to receive monthly quality updates with security and non-security fixes.

Windows 10 version 1809 is next to stop receiving support

Next month, Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) will also meet its end of service deadline but this affects Home, Pro, and Pro Education editions of the operating system.

The Windows maker has finalized the upcoming Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2), which is scheduled for a public release later this month. However, we recommend users to upgrade to Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) since Microsoft has addressed almost all of the post-release bugs, making it the most stable version available right now. Even if you don't want to make the upgrade right away, you can still download and save a copy for a later installation since ISO files won't be available after the release of the October 2020 Update.

