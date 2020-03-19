Microsoft is delaying the end of service date for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, or version 1709. This applies to the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of the operating system. The Windows maker is taking this decision due to the global COVID-19 pandemic that is having impact on businesses worldwide.

"Right now, we have a lot of concerns," Microsoft wrote in a blog post today. "For our families and colleagues. For our businesses and our customers. Many of us are now working remotely, and all of us have had our day-to-day lives impacted in unique ways. At Microsoft, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and communities."

"We have been evaluating the public health situation and understand the impact this is having on many of our customers," the company continued. Microsoft said that it hopes this delay will hopefully take at least one burden off of the IT teams.

Windows 10 v1709 will now receive updates until October 13, 2020

Windows 10 version 1709 Enterprise, Education, and IOT Enterprise will, therefore, continue to receive monthly cumulative updates until October. The end of service deadline is now being moved to October 13, 2020, which is when the last Windows 10 monthly updates will be delivered to the users of version 1709.

To help ease one of the many burdens IT teams are facing, based on customer feedback, we are going to delay the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1709. This means devices will receive monthly security updates only from May to October. The final security update for these editions of Windows 10, version 1709 will be released on October 13, 2020 instead of April 14, 2020. For details, please see the blog post on Tech Community.

All of the upcoming Windows 10 security updates for version 1709 will be available through the regular servicing channels, including Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services, and the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft recently released a tool to help track the coronavirus pandemic globally. The company is also working alongside major tech companies to fight against misinformation around the virus.