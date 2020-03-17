Seven major technology companies have issued a joint industry statement on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tech companies have vowed to fight together fraud and misinformation. The statement focuses on the misinformation around the coronavirus virus, and the companies' efforts to elevate legitimate content.

Signing the statement are Microsoft, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube - many of them running the platforms that are the usual hotbeds of misinformation, which is likely why Apple isn't in the list of signatories. However, the statement does invite other companies to join the efforts and work together to keep the communities healthy and safe.

You Can Now Track Coronavirus Through Microsoft’s New Interactive Map

The joint industry statement on coronavirus reads:

We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We're helping millions of people stay connected while jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.

Earlier today Microsoft launched its Bing dashboard to help track the virus around the globe. Google is also expected to release a similar tool.