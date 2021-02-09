Windows 10 February Cumulative Updates Are Now Available for All Supported Versions

Windows 10 cumulative updates for the month of February are now available for all the supported versions of the operating system. Earlier today, Microsoft also released these updates (for version 20H2 only) for the Beta and Release Preview Channels of the Windows Insider Program.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2) and May 2020 Update (version 2004) are getting KB4601319 (Builds 19041.804 and 19042.804). Among other improvements, today's updates also "improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen," Microsoft writes.

Windows 10 v20H2 Build 19042.804 (KB4601319) Is Now Available

Windows 10 update (KB4601319 - Builds 19041.804 and 19042.804) includes the following quality improvements

Addresses a possible elevation of privilege vulnerability in the win32k component.

Addresses an issue that might damage the file system of some devices and prevent them from starting up after running chkdsk /f .

. Security updates to the Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, and Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking.

Windows 10 version 1909 is getting KB4601315 (Build 18363.1377), version 1809 gets KB4601345 (Build 17763.1757), version 1803 gets KB4601354 (Build 17134.2026), version 1703 gets KB4601330 (Build 15063.2642), the Anniversary Update gets KB4601318 (Build 14393.4225), and the original Windows 10 version 1507 us getting KB4601331 (Build 10240.18842).

Today's Windows 10 update also addresses the issue that some users were facing when playing games. "Microsoft and Discord have found incompatibility issues with some games using Direct3D 12 when the in-game overlay feature of Discord is enabled," the Windows maker acknowledged the problem today. "When attempting to open affected games you might receive an error, or the game might close silently."

You can turn off the in-game overlay in settings within the Discord app to avoid the issue. Or, check for updates for the Discord app to confirm the latest version has been installed that addresses the problem.