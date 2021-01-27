Introduced just two weeks ago, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ received its first set of firmware updates last week. The Windows maker has now shared the release notes detailing what these updates are actually fixing. The update is available for Surface Pro 7+ running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, or greater, addressing several problems, including screen refresh and USB-C issues.

Here is the complete changelog of the first Surface Pro 7+ firmware updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface - HIDClass - 160.146.4.0 Surface TCON device - Human Interface Devices 160.146.4.0 Resolves screen refresh issues. Surface - Monitor - 6.12.139.0 Surface Panel - Monitor 6.12.139.0 Resolves the adaptive brightness issue. Surface – Firmware – 10.24.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.24.139.0 Improves the power and graphics performance; resolves the USB-C issue. Surface - HIDClass - 160.146.3.0 Surface TCON device - Human Interface Devices (For LTE Advanced) 160.146.3.0 Resolves screen refresh issues.

Surface Pro 7+ is Microsoft's new and ultra-light 2-in-1 designed for business. Featuring the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and removable SSD, even people with non-business needs are loving this new release. Surface Pro 7+ also runs Windows 10 Pro instead of the Home variant, which means you get better update controls, enterprise-grade security, single sign-on, and better productivity with Remote Desktop.

Windows 10 Preview Build 21301 (RS_PRERELEASE) Is Now Available for Dev Channel Insiders

Surface Pro 7+ joins the Surface for Business portfolio – offering the versatility, connectivity and security that business and educational institutions need to adapt to the changing landscape.

For the complete list of Surface Pro 7+ specs, head over to the Microsoft Store. It's available in Matte Black and Platinum starting from $899.99 up to $2,799.99, in 12 different configurations.

Via: WindowsCentral