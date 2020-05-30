Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update earlier this week with built-in Linux kernel and several feature improvements. However, like every other new version, Microsoft is also dropping some features with the release of Windows 10 version 2004.

The Redmond software maker has published a list of features that will be deprecated and those that it will no longer develop. The latter refers to features that are no longer under active development and could be removed in a future update.

"Each version of Windows 10 adds new features and functionality; occasionally we also remove features and functionality, often because we've added a better option," Microsoft writes. Here is what's on the chopping board with the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004.

Features that have been removed with the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Cortana: Cortana has been updated and enhanced in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. With these changes, some previously available consumer skills such as music, connected home, and other non-Microsoft skills are no longer available. Windows To Go: Windows To Go was announced as deprecated in Windows 10, version 1903 and is removed in this release. Mobile Plans and Messaging apps: Both apps are still supported, but are now distributed in a different way. OEMs can now include these apps in Windows images for cellular enabled devices. The apps are removed for non-cellular devices.

Cortana is added in the above list because Microsoft is now treating it as a standalone app, that will get updates through the Microsoft Store. For more details on Cortana improvements, head over to this link.

Feature no longer being developed

Companion Device Framework: The Companion Device Framework is no longer under active development. Microsoft Edge: The legacy version of Microsoft Edge is no longer being developed. Dynamic Disks: The Dynamic Disks feature is no longer being developed. This feature will be fully replaced by Storage Spaces in a future release.

You can download Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO files from this link and install it manually ahead of the pack. However, do note that there are some 10 known issues affecting a subset of devices; make sure to check the list as Microsoft has advised to avoid manual installation if your device is affected by any of these bugs.