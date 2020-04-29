Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19619 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. Build 19619.1000 talks about some non-OS Search and "Your Phone" app features and updates, and brings a handful of fixes and improvements.

Easy access to COVID-19 info in your search box

Now you can quickly access timely, trusted information about the coronavirus pandemic using the search bar in Windows. Starting this week, you’ll see a coronavirus info banner in Search Home.

Select View interactive map for fast access to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, updated daily with the latest information both locally and around the globe. As you explore the tracker, you’ll also see stories from each region, as well as contact info for local and national health resources. It’s a comprehensive way to monitor the situation close at home and abroad.

You can also select See headlines on our COVID-19 module to launch the latest coronavirus news on MSN and explore news from across the country.

In challenging times like this, it’s important to stay informed. So far, we’ve shipped this feature in 33 markets. If you’d like to dismiss it, select the X in the corner.

Control your music and audio from within the Your Phone app

We’re excited to preview another exciting feature, which will allow you to control your music and audio apps from within the Your Phone app. Now you can access and control the audio apps playing from your phone directly within the app, without needing to split your attention between devices or breaking your workflow. Your audio tracks will remain in sync between your phone and PC, and you can switch between multiple sources using the dropdown in the player. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Key features

See and interact with the audio apps playing from your smartphone.

Audio title track details are displayed and remain in sync with what’s playing on your phone.

Control your tracks from your PC, including play, pause, previous/next.

Switch between multiple sources using the dropdown in the audio player.

Audio player control requirements

A PC running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later. However, we always recommend updating to the latest version.

Android phone running 7.0+.

Apps that support media controls in their Android notifications. Some examples of popular apps that are supported include Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Xiami Music, and Google Podcast.

Show audio currently playing from my phone will be turned on by default in the Your Phone app settings if Your Phone Notifications permissions are granted.

will be turned on by default in the Your Phone app settings if Your Phone Notifications permissions are granted. Individual audio apps require notifications permissions granted on your Android phone. Turn these on through Android Settings > Notifications > select the audio app > turn Notifications on.

Known issues

Some audio apps support “Previous Track” and others may support “Rewind Track.”

YouTube video and Audible are currently not supported.

The feature is gradually rolling out, so it may take a few days to show up in the Your Phone app (YP version 1.20041.85 and YPC 1.20041.82.* or newer). We look forward to your feedback as we continue to test, learn, and improve the overall experience. You can give feedback within the Your Phone app under Settings > Send Feedback.

General changes & improvements