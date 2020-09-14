Microsoft has released a new update for its Surface Laptop 1 and Surface Laptop 2 that are running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. This latest Windows 10 firmware update 145.603.139.0 improves Battery Smart Charging reliability - a feature that helps reduce battery deterioration.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface - Firmware - 145.603.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 145.603.139.0 * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability.

Note that the firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. To install the update, go to the Start button, select Settings and go to the Update & Security option. Click on Check for Updates to force install the latest update. After the update has been installed, restart your device to complete the process through Start button > Power > Restart.

