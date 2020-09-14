Windows 10 Firmware Update 145.603.139.0 Is Available for Surface Laptop 1 and 2
Microsoft has released a new update for its Surface Laptop 1 and Surface Laptop 2 that are running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. This latest Windows 10 firmware update 145.603.139.0 improves Battery Smart Charging reliability - a feature that helps reduce battery deterioration.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface - Firmware - 145.603.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
|145.603.139.0
Note that the firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. To install the update, go to the Start button, select Settings and go to the Update & Security option. Click on Check for Updates to force install the latest update. After the update has been installed, restart your device to complete the process through Start button > Power > Restart.
For more details, head over to support notes.
