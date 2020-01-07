OnePlus’ Optimized Charging Feature Promises to Make Your Battery Last Longer

One of the fastest degrading components in a modern-day smartphone is its battery. It is, in part, due to shoddy charging practices. Contrary to popular belief, it is NOT healthy to leave your smartphone plugged in overnight. Lithium-ion batteries don't like being left at 100% charge for extended periods, which is why it is recommended that you keep your battery between 20% and 90%. Furthermore, charging at higher wattages is harmful to overall battery life as well. An unhealthy battery can affect overall device performance, as demonstrated by Apple. OnePlus now unveiled a software-based solution called Optimized Charging, which is designed to defer the battery drain rate.

So, just what is OnePlus' Optimized Charging?

Simply put, Optimized Charging is a software feature baked into OxygenOS. Once your battery is 80% charged, it'll stop there via the new “user sleep cycle detection” function. Your phone will automatically start charging 100 minutes before your daily wake up time, first alarm or custom event. It will take your phone a few days to figure out your 'routine' and adjust the charging time accordingly.

To enable it, head over to the Settings ->tap Battery->turn on Optimized Charging to enable the feature. Once you switch Optimized Charging on, there will be a visible prompt near the Battery icon. If you want your phone to charge to 100% immediately, you can disable the feature by tapping the "Continue Charging" button in the drop-down notification bar.

Optimized charging already made its debut in an earlier OxygenOS beta and should be available to all devices via s subsequent update. OnePlus says that it is working on factoring in weekends and irregular sleep schedules to help predict the charging time better.

It is refreshing to see an OEM taking battery health seriously. It wasn't much of an issue in the early days, as batteries were user-replaceable. Now that smartphones are getting harder and harder to get into, replacing a battery is nothing short of a nightmare for an average Joe.