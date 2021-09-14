Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Are Out for Older Versions of the OS

Patch Tuesday updates are now live for all supported versions of Windows 10. These mandatory updates bring all the fixes from the "C" release updates that were delivered to Insiders earlier, along with security fixes.

Today's Windows 10 update is available for version 21H1, version 20H2, and version 2004 (all of which share a common core operating system and receive the same updates). These updates are also available for version 1909 (KB5005566 - Build 18363.1801), version 1809 (KB5005568 - Build 17763.2183), version 1607 (KB5005573 - Build 14393.4651), and the original version (KB5005569 - Build 10240.19060) of the operating system.

Release notes for Windows 10 cumulative update KB5005566 - Build 18363.1801 for Windows 10 v1909

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Addresses an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.

Windows 10 version 1909 would no longer get optional, non-security releases (known as "C" releases) starting next month, Microsoft confirmed today. "Only cumulative monthly security updates (known as the "B" or Update Tuesday release) will continue for Windows 10, version 1909," the company said.