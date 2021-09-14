September Patch Tuesday Windows 10 Update (KB5005565) Is Out for v21H1, v20H2, and v2004

Microsoft has released this month's security updates for Windows 10. Today's Windows 10 cumulative update is available for all supported versions of the operating system, including version 21H1, version 20H2, and version 2004 (all of which share a common core operating system and receive the same updates).

Windows 10 update KB5005565 is available for these latest three versions of the operating system. Build 19041.1237 is available for version 2004, Build 19042.1237 for version 20H2, and Build 19043.1237 for Windows 10 version 21H1.

Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Are Out for Older Versions of the OS

Windows 10 update KB5005565 brings the following security fixes

Addresses an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.

The latest Windows 10 update is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog. For more details, head over to this support page.