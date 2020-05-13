Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19628, bringing initial support for DNS over HTTPs along with a fix for error code 0xc0000409. The company noted that some Windows Insiders in the Fast ring "might notice that the name of the branch we’re releasing builds from has changed to MN_RELEASE starting with today’s build."

However, that doesn't mean anything is changing for Insiders in the Fast ring as the Windows maker said "we are practicing our ability to change which branch we consider as the active development branch." Microsoft added that this is a short-term change and release builds will resume from RS_PRERELEASE soon. Again, the current builds being tested by the Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast ring are not tied to any specific Windows 10 release and can be a part of any future version of the operating system.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update Rollout Begins – Version 2004 Available Via MSDN

Here are the details of today's Windows 10 Build 19628

General changes & improvements We’re adding initial support for DNS over HTTPS, so that you can opt into using encryption when Windows makes DNS queries. Follow the instructions in this blog post to opt in as it will be off by default. Fixes We’ve fixed an issue causing some devices fail to update with error code 0xc0000409. If you continue to experience this error, please let us know by filing new feedback in Feedback Hub.

Windows 10 19628: Known issues

We’re aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re looking into reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

For more details, head over to the official blog post.