Microsoft has finally delivered a fresh new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to those in the Fast Ring. The company couldn't release this build last week due to a blocking bug.

Windows 10 Build 19603 brings some useful new features, including File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Here's the complete changelog of today's build, which looks quite a big one when compared to last few releases.

File Explorer Integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)

If you have WSL installed and open up File Explorer, you’ll see a familiar face!

We’ve had the ability to access your Linux files since Windows 1903, but now you can easily get to them from your left-hand navigation pane in File Explorer. Selecting the Linux icon will show you a view of all your distros, and selecting those will place you in the Linux root file system for that distro.

User cleanup recommendations in Storage Settings

Free up disk space with this Storage Settings feature that gathers unused files and apps so you can digitally cleanse your device.

Windows cannot predict whether you want to delete personal files, uninstall apps, or remove local copies of files synced to the cloud. With this tool, all the content is gathered in one page and removable by you with a few clicks.

Other updates for Insiders

Introducing Microsoft News Bar (Beta)

We would love to get your early feedback from Insiders on a new news consumption app for Windows 10. This News Bar brings you the latest news from the Microsoft News network of over 4,500 publishers across the globe. It’s there to keep you up to date when you need it, how you need it, and where you need it. You can customize the experience to make it just right for you. If you need to focus, minimize it with a click, and bring it back when you’re ready.

A few cool things about this app:

Stories are continuously updated throughout the day.

Hover for quick access or select to get the full story.

Provides News and Stocks today, with Weather and Sports coming in the future.

Highly configurable, allowing you to place it on the side you want it, change the background color, change the appearance of what is shown, and which country you want the news from.

Supports dark and light themes in Windows​ 10.

Supports Multiple Monitors​.









The News Bar is only available for your Windows 10 PC. Get the News Bar here. Give it a try and let us know how we can make it better!

Raw Image Extension now supports Canon CR3 format

Support for Canon’s latest CR3 raw format has been a popular request ever since the Raw Image Extension was announced and then released to the store in 2019. If you’ve been waiting for this feature, we have good news for you. The latest version of the extension (1.0.307610.0) that’s now flighting to Windows Insiders includes support for Canon CR3 files, increased camera support, and several bug fixes.

Check out this libraw.org documentation for a complete list of supported cameras. Please note that GoPro raw camera format (.GPR) is still not supported.

Here is how to try this out:

If you have a previous version of the extension installed on your device, first you should confirm if your current installation has been automatically updated to the latest version (version 1.0.307610.0). Use these steps: Go to Settings > Apps. Search for and select Raw Image Extension. Select Advanced options from under the name of the extension. If the displayed version number on the Advanced options page is 1.0.307610.0 or later, then you are up to date. Otherwise, search for Raw Image Extension from the Store app to go the app page. If you’d previously installed the app on your device, the update should start automatically. If not, select the Update button or if the app wasn’t already installed on the device, select Get, followed by the Install

Note: This version is currently only available to Windows Insiders.

We would love to get your feedback. Please send your feedback through Feedback Hub under the Devices and Drivers > Video Playback category.