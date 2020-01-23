Microsoft has started to release Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19551.1005 to Insiders in the Fast ring. Today's Preview Build follows the release of Preview Build 19541 that was released earlier this month, bringing Task Manager and Cortana updates.

As noted earlier, these builds aren't tied to any specific version of the operating system but Fast ring continues to test the new features that may or may not be released with a future feature update. Microsoft is done testing the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004, so these features will land with v2009+ versions of the operating system.

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19551.1005

Other updates for Insiders We’re continuing to look at ways we can improve the update experience on Windows 10 PCs for our customers. As part of this effort, we are conducting an experiment related to how we deliver driver updates through Windows Update. During this experiment, drivers categorized as “optional” will not be automatically downloaded and installed on Windows Insider’s PCs running Build 19536 and newer. To install any new optional drivers available for a PC that’s involved in this experiment (including drivers for new devices that might get plugged in to a PC), Insiders can go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates and manually download these drivers. This experiment will be running now through March 5th, 2020. General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC We fixed an issue resulting in snipping not working on secondary monitors.

Thank you for reporting that the Optimize Drives Control Panel was incorrectly showing that optimization hadn’t run on some devices. We’ve fixed it in this build.

We’ve fixed an issue causing Remote Desktop Connection crashes when attempting to connect to multiple sessions.

We’ve made a server-side fix to address the issue causing Narrator Home to crash when selecting the “What’s New” button in Narrator Home.

We fixed an issue that could result in the language defaults listed at the top of Language Settings unexpectedly being blank.

We’ve done some work to help address feedback reports that screenshots (WIN+Shift+S) pasted into Outlook would be unexpectedly large.

We fixed an issue where, if you’d changed the candidate pane font for the Pinyin IME, it would be reset back to default after you reboot your PC.

We fixed an issue resulting in the “Safely Remove Hardware” icon in the notification area sometimes unexpectedly drawing in white (making it unreadable) when using light theme.

