First Windows 10 Preview Build of the Year Is Now Out

Microsoft is back to work and the Windows maker has just released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19541. As a reminder, before going for the holidays, Microsoft had started releasing these new builds from its development branch. However, the company had said that "while features in the active development branch may be slated for a future Windows 10 release, they are no longer matched to a specific Windows 10 release."

This essentially means that we don't know if these builds belong to 20H2 branch or a future version of the desktop operating system. Whatever the version these builds will eventually belong to, today's is the newest flight for Fast Ring Insiders bringing some new updates for them to test.

Location in-use icon update As some keen eyed Insiders have noticed, we’ve updated the notification area icon for when an app is using your location. The new icon looks like this: Showing architecture in Task Manager When you’re using the Details tab in Task Manager, we’ve added a new option to show the architecture of each process. If you’re interested, you can add it by right-clicking on a column header, choosing Select Columns, and selecting Architecture from the list. Other updates for Insiders Cortana App Update: Following up on our previous post, we want to let Insiders know that Bing Instant Answers and Timers are back online. We’re continuing to work on getting jokes (and other assistant conversations) back up and running, and appreciate your patience. If you’re running English (United States) and would like to try it out, here are some example queries you can use with Hey Cortana or by typing into Cortana: Set a timer for 10 minutes

When was the Space Needle built? Windows 10 19541: General changes, improvements, and fixes We fixed an issue impacted System Settings reliability.

We fixed an issue that could result in Windows Update “Reboot needed” notifications persisting reboot.

We fixed an issue that could result in the update speed in Task Manager unexpectedly being set to Paused.

We fixed an issue when using Narrator that could result in Start not saying the correct index of an app in the all apps list.

We fixed an issue where the Search window wasn’t showing acrylic at the top.

We fixed an issue from the previous build resulting in the Feedback Hub unexpectedly not showing store apps in the list of contexts when logging feedback under the Apps category. This same issue resulted in the symptom of apps continuing to show Install in the Microsoft Store, rather than Launch, after the app had been installed.

For more details about known issues, head over to the official blog post.