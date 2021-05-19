Windows 10 May 2021 Update is now available for over 1.3 billion Windows 10 users around the world. Following the release of the Service Pack-like October 2020 Update, version 21H1 is another minor update, promising a faster update experience for those running version 2004 or version 20H2.

Just like the previous versions, Windows 10 May 2021 Update can also be run by almost all the configurations, however barebones they may be. The Windows 10 version 21H1 is available for the first batch of users through Windows Update. You can also choose to download the ISO files directly from Microsoft and skip the line by manually installing the newest version.

Just-Released Windows 10 v21H1 Gets Its Own List of Known Issues Minutes After Public Release

Windows 10 21H1 system requirements

RAM 1 gigabyte (GB) for 32-bit or 2 GB for 64-bit Hard disk space 32GB or larger hard disk CPU 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster compatible processor or System on a Chip (SoC):



- Intel: Up through the following 11th Generation Intel Processors (Intel Core i3/i5/i7-11xxx), and Intel Xeon W-12xx/W-108xx, Intel Xeon SP 32xx, 42xx, 52xx, 62xx, and 82xx, Intel Atom (J4xxx/J5xxx and N4xxx/N5xxx), Celeron and Pentium Processors



- AMD: Up through the following AMD 7th Generation Processors (A-Series Ax-9xxx & E-Series Ex-9xxx & FX-9xxx); AMD Athlon 2xx processors, AMD Ryzen 3/5/7/9 4xxx, AMD Opteron and AMD EPYC 7xxx



- Qualcomm: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 and 8cx Screen resolution 800 x 600 Graphics Compatible with DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver Internet Connection Required

There hasn't been any change in these requirements since this latest version shares a common core operating system and an identical set of system files with v2004 and v20H2. If there are going to be any changes to these requirements, they won't come into effect until v21H2 later this year.

Microsoft upgraded the hard drive requirement to 32GB earlier; however, this is more of a recommendation and not always a minimum requirement. The Windows maker said that this might be a problem for some users and not others depending on different factors.

The factors that impact the amount of free hard drive space needed to take an update include: the versions of Windows previously installed on the machine, the amount of disk space available to reuse from Windows files, such as the virtual memory pagefile or hibernation file, which applications are installed on your device and how those applications store data.

The Surface maker said that the 32GB requirement makes sure that users have space left to install apps and store their own data. However, installing the new version or updating from a previous version on devices with less than 32GB storage will still work "if the device has enough free space available."

In this news stream: