Why We Need Higher Refresh Rate Displays on Smartphones

I still remember the day I got my hands on a 144Hz monitor and I was blown away by just how smooth the experience was. Granted, it was a TN panel, but still, I had never experienced something like that. Over time, monitors became faster and faster and gaming got better and better.

However, the one thing that we all need to know is that faster refresh rate monitors are not only good for gaming. If you are someone who is known to surf the web or do other tasks like typing, editing photos or videos, having a faster refresh rate on your display is only going to make the whole experience much smoother, and in some ways, more fun.

In short, once you move to a higher refresh rate display, it becomes very, very difficult for you to shift back. That is why I spend most of the time working on my desktop rather than opting for a perfectly capable.

However, when OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz display, I was confused and wondered if we actually need a display with a higher refresh rate on a phone. At that time, I was using the Galaxy S10+, so the idea of a higher refresh rate display did not make sense to me. "It's not like I play games on my phone," is what I exclaimed when I first heard about 90Hz on a smartphone.

How Higher Refresh Rate Displays are Perfect for Smartphones

It was not up until I started using the Galaxy S20 Plus that I realised just exactly what I was missing. The experience blew me away and granted, I was tied to just FHD+ but when you are getting a higher refresh rate, you barely notice that you are using a screen on a lower resolution. As a matter of fact, it becomes almost impossible on a smaller screen like a smartphone screen.

Needless to say, higher refresh rate displays on smartphones should be essential at this point. Almost every company has been moving towards that and the way the curve is shifting, we will most likely see an iPhone with a higher refresh rate display, as well.

However, with higher refresh rate displays, not everything is good. The biggest issue comes in the form of battery life that takes a massive hit, especially in the case of Galaxy S20 devices which still require optimization. Another factor is the added cost; higher refresh rate panels are more expensive, which eventually ramps up the final cost of any smartphone that is going to use the higher refresh rate panel.

However, the benefits far outweigh the small trade-offs that take place. Why? Because ever since I shifted to the higher refresh rate on the Galaxy S20 Plus, it has become almost impossible to use anything below that, even when I am getting a better battery life.

The silver lining here is that companies will be working on improving the overall experience when using these displays. While we cannot say the same about lowered costs, but having better battery life on a higher refresh rate display is not going to be a rare thing.

Simply put, after having the experience with smoothness, the one thing I can say for sure is that once you move to a higher refresh rate display, it becomes almost impossible to move back. That is why this is the tech we are going to need in future phones as well, because anyone who has experienced it is now spoiled forever.

What do you think about having 90Hz or 120Hz experience on your smartphones? Let us know your experience below.