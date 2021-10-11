WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Bringing a ‘Community’ Feature

WhatsApp users might have something exciting to look forward to. The app has added some excellent features like multi-device support and better ways of reporting messages. However, the company seems to be working on a new "community" feature.

WhatsApp Might Have Communities Soon, and I'm Not Sure If They Are Needed

Instead of our usual source, this information was spotted by XDA-Developers during an APK teardown of the beta version 2.21.21.6. The feature is detailed in various new strings, suggesting that it would become a new social element within WhatsApps already massive chat framework. However, there is no concrete evidence this time around, so we are not sure how this feature will function within the app. The string description raises more questions than it answers.

For starters, one string talks about how the communities will use an invite link system to allow others to join. Users can also share invites in QR code forms. Another string reads, "Anyone with WhatsApp can follow this link to join this community. Only share it with people you trust." This suggests that any user with the invite could become a participant in the community.

Just like groups, communities will have administrators as well. The users will have several settings to use. Based on information from the strings, they can "allow messages that have been forwarded many times, in the community" they can change a community's description or ensure that only admins can message a community. Alternatively, admins can hand out participants the control, change community descriptions, and more.

It remains unclear how the communities will be different from WhatsApp group features based on how both of them function. Could both of these features exist together?

At the moment, we are not sure when this feature is going to come out. Unlike our previous WhatsApp leaks, we do not have hands-on screenshots that would suggest how the feature will work. So, we can only wait for WhatsApp to announce this feature or shelf it all together officially.