Menu
Company

WhatsApp is Currently Down in Several Parts of the World with Users Unable to Send/Receive Messages

Furqan Shahid
Oct 25, 2022, 03:52 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
WhatsApp is Currently Down in Several Parts of the World with Users Unable to Send/Receive Messages

The WhatsApp messaging and calling service appears to be down for millions around the world as users are not able to send and receive messages using the app on either iOS or Android.

Over the past couple of minutes, reports around social media have grown, and many users have been talking about how they cannot send or receive messages and even the calling function is not working.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
YouTube Goes Through an Overhaul with Black Dark Theme, Ambient Mode and More Updates

WhatsApp Functionality is Down Around the World in Various Regions with No Official Response

Sadly, the official WhatsApp Status account is still not confirming the outage, and we are not surprised because the account has been unused since 2014. On the other hand, the Down Detecter is showing a huge spike to indicate that the issue started around 8 am BST, which is the time when people failed to send messages. Linked Devices is also not working the way it is supposed to work.

Being the larger cross-platform messaging app on mobile, WhatsApp being down is currently preventing a lot of users from sending messages to their friends and family across different platforms. The apps are loading as expected, but only when you try to use the app for its intended purpose, do you run into the issue. For those wondering, online status and video calls are also not working.

We will keep you posted as we hear more.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order