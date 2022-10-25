WhatsApp is Currently Down in Several Parts of the World with Users Unable to Send/Receive Messages

The WhatsApp messaging and calling service appears to be down for millions around the world as users are not able to send and receive messages using the app on either iOS or Android.

Over the past couple of minutes, reports around social media have grown, and many users have been talking about how they cannot send or receive messages and even the calling function is not working.

WhatsApp Functionality is Down Around the World in Various Regions with No Official Response

Sadly, the official WhatsApp Status account is still not confirming the outage, and we are not surprised because the account has been unused since 2014. On the other hand, the Down Detecter is showing a huge spike to indicate that the issue started around 8 am BST, which is the time when people failed to send messages. Linked Devices is also not working the way it is supposed to work.

Being the larger cross-platform messaging app on mobile, WhatsApp being down is currently preventing a lot of users from sending messages to their friends and family across different platforms. The apps are loading as expected, but only when you try to use the app for its intended purpose, do you run into the issue. For those wondering, online status and video calls are also not working.

We will keep you posted as we hear more.