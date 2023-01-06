WhatsApp is Bringing Proxy Support to Provide Uninterrupted User Interface

Considering how WhatsApp happens to be among the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide, it is more than safe to say that people constantly use this app to share news about what's happening in their part of the world. Ideally, this has been an excellent experience. Still, some governments worldwide do not favor WhatsApp having such power and, therefore, often end up blocking the service altogether, preventing users from sharing news.

You will be able to use WhatsApp via proxy in regions where the app is blocked by authorities

Today, WhatsApp has announced proxy support, allowing people to keep using the service even if it is blocked in their region.

This is what the platform had to say.

“Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely."

The best thing is that the messages will still be end-to-end encrypted but also issued a warning that your IP address will be shared with the proxy providers, which makes sense.

If you want to connect to WhatsApp through a proxy, you can do so, but the platform has suggested that you look for a reliable and reputable source. Once you have found something concrete and something you can trust, you can head over to Settings > Storage and Data > Proxy > Use Proxy > Set Proxy. From here, go ahead and enter the proxy address that you trust and save it.

Another important thing you need to know is that the new service will not work if the internet has been shut down in the region.

While this step is definitely the one in the right direction, the platform can expect some backlash from authorities. Let us know your feelings about WhatsApp's decision to add the new proxy feature.