WhatsApp is Adding Another Security Feature for the Careful

WhatsApp, over the past couple of months, has evolved a lot. It has evolved from an app that lacks many features to an app where developers add features left, right, and center. Everything ranging from the ability to create your avatars to features such as the ability to message yourself, communities, and more. The platform is hard at work when it comes to ensuring that the users are having a better time on the app.

Whatsapp is working on a new View Once feature for text messages

Now, we have a tip from WABetaInfo that suggests that WhatsApp is extending its "view once" feature to text messages, as well. This means that you can now send messages that can only be viewed once. This also means that these messages won't allow the users to copy or forward them, and if the platform plays the cards right, you might not even be able to take a screenshot.

The feature is only available in the beta stages, and you will need the WhatsApp beta v2.22.25.20. Even then, it is available for select users only. In addition to that, we are not sure if this feature is going to stay coexist with the disappearing messages feature that lets you set a specific time until which the messages disappear.

On paper, it does sound like an exciting feature, but you can't avoid things from being copied in one way or another, as someone can still take a picture of the message sent using another phone or a device which will defeat the purpose. However, we cannot blame WhatsApp, as this is beyond the app's functionality or security measures.

The new view once text message feature should be rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks; given the company's track record, it will most likely land with a bunch of other features, so I would advise that you stay tuned for more.

Do you think this feature is something that you are willing to use? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.