WhatsApp Will Soon Allow You to Send Messages to Yourself

The ability to send yourself messages is honestly very underrated. Especially if you are using the same app on multiple devices. WhatsApp has been getting a lot of new features lately. Everything ranging from having an increased number of people you can add to group chats to creating group polls and more. Now, the service is working on introducing a feature that will let you message yourself and, in addition to that, save messages for later.

WhatsApp will Soon Become More Convenient as it Will Let You Message Yourself and Share Files, Important Messages, or Reminders

This is a rather small change but a useful one. Based on a new report from WABetInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a self-messaging feature that would, as the name suggests, allow you to send messages to yourself without going through any hoops. This is great for those who are looking to send themselves messages as reminders or those who use the same platform on multiple devices.

It's also worth noting that you can still reply to yourself using the wa.me link or by creating a group in which you are the only member, but that is not the way you would want to go with when it comes to convenient messaging. As for messaging yourself using WhatsApp, it also seems like a convenient way of ensuring that if you are looking to transfer files between your device or have an important message saved up, this is something that you can use.

Considering how WhatsApp has multi-device support, you can easily send files and documents between various devices using the new feature. The latest feature was spotted in the WhatsApp v2.22.24.2 beta of Android. The source has also noted that some users are already getting access to use this feature, which means that the feature might be rolling out to everyone pretty soon.

When you tap the floating action button at the bottom right corner, you will have the option to send the message to a new chat, a new group, or a community. Below all of that, you will find your contact list with Me as an option right on top of the contact list.

Again, the feature is not rolling out to everyone at the moment, but it seems that the company is hard at work with this feature.