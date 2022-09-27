Menu
WhatsApp Introduces Call Links, a More Convenient Way to Connect Calls

Furqan Shahid
Sep 27, 2022, 05:55 AM EDT
For the longest time, we have considered WhatsApp has been the leading app when it comes to instant messaging apps. This is a good thing because it pressurizes the company to keep up and deliver the best features and today, we are getting a new feature called "Call Links", this feature is going to give you a way more convenient way of joining or starting a call.

Call Links are going to allow users to send a link to someone else and that link will simply initiate an audio or video call. This works for both new calls and calls that are already in progress. This is going to make the overall user experience much easier because you will not have to go ahead and send the links to anyone, even if you don't have the person in your contacts list.

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Call Links So You Can Send Those to Other People for Joining

Despite the feature being announced today by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart, the feature is going to roll out sometime later this week. Sadly, we do not have a confirmation as to whether the feature is for Android or iOS, or both. At the time of writing, we also do not know when the feature is going to be working.

In addition to that, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced through Facebook that WhatsApp could actually start testing encrypted video calling with up to 32 users. It is also worth noting that while Call Links will be new to WhatsApp users, features like this have existed before too in apps such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and a few others, and yes, the feature is actually very useful.

It should not come as a surprise that lately, WhatsApp has been trying to add new features to the app. We recently got our hands on a feature known as Companion Mode, and there are more features that are in the pipeline. Needless to say, it is an exciting time to be a WhatsApp user.

