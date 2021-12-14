WhatsApp Finally Hides Your Last Seen Status from Sttrangers

In a new update, WhatsApp has finally decided to make a privacy change that will prevent people on the messaging platform from viewing the "Last Seen" Status of users. This applies to uses whom they have never talked to. The tip is coming to us from ever-so-reliable WABetaInfo.

Your WhatsApp Last Seen is Finally Safe from Strangers

For those who are regularly using WhatsApp is already evident that the "Last Seen" status of contact is always on top of the conversation thread and lets you know when the contact last opened and the app, and was active on the app, as well. Sure, users can go ahead and disable their last seen status so that the contacts cannot see when they were last online but the option are currently limited to everyone, the added contacts, or nobody.

The latest change, however, is going to prevent the strangers from seeing the last seen presence on the app.

To improve the privacy and security of our users, we're making it harder for people you don't know and haven't chatted with from seeing your last seen and online presence on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family, and businesses who you know or have previously messaged.

As the WaBetaInfo mentions, if a user is not able to view the Last Seen of any contacts they have chatted with, it is because they have already disabled the visibility of their Last Seen status or they have adjusted it on a contact-by-contact basis. The feature is currently available only on some users who are using WhatsApp beta and will be rolling out to everyone in the future.

