What’s New in iOS 14 Beta 3 – Features and Changes

Apple just released iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS beta 3 to developers today. As expected, it has a number of user interface tweaks, icon changes, and performance improvements. Here is our look at everything new in iOS 14 beta 3.

New Features and Changes in iOS 14 Beta 3

When you upgrade your iPhone or iPad to the latest beta update, the first thing you might notice is that performance has been improved. The jitteriness from beta 2 is gone. App switching and widget modifications are smoother than before. It’s still not perfect yet, as it’s a beta, but Apple has definitely made some progress here.

macOS Big Sur Beta 3 Now Available for Download

Here are the other noticeable changes that we have found so far:

Music icon has been updated to a red background, with a white music note. This is a throwback to the old music icon that used to be part of iOS 7. Let us know what you think about it.

Music widget also has the red background now.

Music app has received some tweaks to its text and iconography. The text and buttons have mostly been changed to gray.

A new dialogue window for ‘Refreshed Widgets’ shows when you access the Today section for the first time. It also mentions the now-popular ‘jiggle mode’. Similar pop-ups show when you access the App Library or Edit Home screen for the first time.

Shazam Shortcut action shows a new animation now.

3D Touch is temporarily unavailable, as per the release notes from Apple. Oddly, it has been working fine for me on iPhone X.

Apple Watch hand wash reminders are now location-based.

Issue with Apple Music forgetting the song that you were playing is fixed now. Finally.

Issue with ‘Other’ storage usage has been fixed now. I’ve gotten back almost 10GB from the ‘Other’ section.

The clock widget, which was shown during the iOS 14 announcement at WWDC, is finally available in beta 3. It has 3 sizes, two of which allow multiple cities. No digital clocks available though.

You can now drag and drop music to playlists in the sidebar in iPadOS music app.

Apple Music now lets you share songs to Snapchat stories.

Back Tap feature now works on iPhone 8 too.

You can now long press on apps in the App Library list view to open a menu which lets you add the app to your home screen or delete it.

You can now change Display Zoom on iPhone X. This option was previously available only on iPhones with larger displays.

Memoji masks style has changed.

Tip: If you don’t see your widgets working fine on iPad, restart and it should fix the issue.

We’ll update this post as we find any new features.