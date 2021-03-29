WebKit Code References Apple’s Unreleased iOS 15 and macOS 12 Updates

Apple is yet to announce iOS 15 and macOS 12 later this year and we have begun hearing details on the updates, The latest comes in with WebKit referencing Apple's upcoming updates for iPhone and Mac. Moreover, Apple's WWDC event is a few months away where Apple will officially reveal further details on the operating systems. Let's dive in to see some more details on the iOS 15 and macOS 12 references found in the open-source WebKit repository.

iOS 15 and macOS 12 References Found in WebKit Code But Does Not Mention Any Features

As mentioned earlier, Apple's WebKit repository references the forthcoming iOS 15 and macOS 12 updates. If you are unfamiliar, WebKit is maintained and updated by Apple itself that renders webpages and websites on iOS, iPadOS, as well as macOS. Last month, Apple also added a commit with a message that reads. “Update WKWebView getUserMedia delegate to the latest proposal." WebKit code mostly refers to future versions as TBA in order to hide the actual version number. However, 9to5mac confirms that the message denotes Apple's upcoming iOS 15 and macOS 12 updates.

Apple is Bringing its Independent Repair Provider Program to Over 200 More Countries, See if Yours is in the List

There is always a lot to expect from Apple's next version of iOS and macOS. The company adds a plethora of new features and brings visual and design changes to the platform. This year, we suspect iOS 15 will drop support for the original iPhone SE. Take note that the WebKit code does not reveal any features that Apple might bring with iOS 15 or macOS 12.

Apple usually shares details on the next WWDC event sometime in March. However, this time around the company has not shared any details on the event. The WWDC this year might be hosted as a virtual event due to the global health crises. The company will show pre-recorded videos of the features coming to all of its platforms.

That's all there is to know, folks. We will share more details on iOS 15, macOS 12, as well as the WebKit code references as soon as we have more information. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.