Wccftech’s Best Games of 2022/Most Anticipated of 2023 Polls

After finalizing the genre categories for the
best games of 2022 and the most anticipated ones of 2023, it's time for the Wccftech community to select their favorite one out of the five nominees in each category (Shooter, Action, RPG, Horror, Adventure, Platform, Indie, Strategy & Simulation, Sports & Racing, Multiplayer, and Overall).
Go ahead and vote in the polls below, which will close on Saturday, January 28th. The following day, we'll announce the winners of the Wccftech Community and Staff Awards.
Best Shooter Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Roleplaying Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Action Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Horror Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Adventure Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Platform Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Fighting Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Indie Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Strategy/Simulation Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Sports/Racing Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Multiplayer Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Best Game of 2022 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Shooter Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Roleplaying Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Action Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Horror Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Adventure Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Platform Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Fighting Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Indie Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Strategy/Simulation Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Sports/Racing Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Multiplayer Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Most Anticipated Game of 2023 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Share this story
Facebook
Comments