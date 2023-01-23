Wccftech’s Best Games of 2022/Most Anticipated of 2023 Polls

After finalizing the genre categories for the best games of 2022 and the most anticipated ones of 2023, it's time for the Wccftech community to select their favorite one out of the five nominees in each category (Shooter, Action, RPG, Horror, Adventure, Platform, Indie, Strategy & Simulation, Sports & Racing, Multiplayer, and Overall).

Go ahead and vote in the polls below, which will close on Saturday, January 28th. The following day, we'll announce the winners of the Wccftech Community and Staff Awards.

Best Shooter Game of 2022 Metal: Hellsinger

Splatoon 3

Evil West

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction

Best Roleplaying Game of 2022 Weird West

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Elden Ring

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Best Action Game of 2022 Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Horizon Forbidden West

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Bayonetta 3

God of War Ragnarok

Best Horror Game of 2022 Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Martha Is Dead

The Quarry

The Last of Us Part I

Best Adventure Game of 2022 As Dusk Falls

Immortality

Return to Monkey Island

Pentiment

Syberia: The World Before

Best Platform Game of 2022 OlliOlli World

Sonic Frontiers

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Stray

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Best Fighting Game of 2022 DNF Duel

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Sifu

The King of Fighters XV

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Indie Game of 2022 Citizen Sleeper

Dwarf Fortress

Neon White

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Strategy/Simulation Game of 2022 Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Best Sports/Racing Game of 2022 Football Manager 2023

Gran Turismo 7

NBA 2K23

Grid Legends

Need for Speed Unbound

Best Multiplayer Game of 2022 Lost Ark

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0

Splatoon 3

Elden Ring

Multiversus

Best Game of 2022 Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Gran Turismo 7

Pentiment

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Total War: Warhammer III

Bayonetta 3

The Last of Us Part I

Most Anticipated Shooter Game of 2023 Atomic Heart

STALKER 2

Redfall

Remnant 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Most Anticipated Roleplaying Game of 2023 Starfield

Baldur's Gate III

Hogwarts Legacy

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Most Anticipated Action Game of 2023 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Stellar Blade

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Most Anticipated Horror Game of 2023 Dead Space

Resident Evil 4

Ad Infinitum

Unholy

Alan Wake 2

Most Anticipated Adventure Game of 2023 Season: A Letter to the Future

The Wolf Among Us 2

Deliver Us Mars

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Star Trek: Resurgence

Most Anticipated Platform Game of 2023 Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Europa

Convergence: A League of Legends Story

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Most Anticipated Fighting Game of 2023 Blazing Strike

Die By The Blade

God of Rock

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Most Anticipated Indie Game of 2023 Tchia

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Viewfinder

Most Anticipated Strategy/Simulation Game of 2023 Company of Heroes 3

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Homeworld 3

Park Beyond

The Great War: Western Front

Most Anticipated Sports/Racing Game of 2023 Forza Motorsport

Football Manager 2024

AEW: Fight Forever

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Wreckreation

Most Anticipated Multiplayer Game of 2023 Ark 2

Throne and Liberty

Diablo IV

Blue Protocol

Street Fighter 6

Most Anticipated Game of 2023 Starfield

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Diablo IV

Hogwarts Legacy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Alan Wake 2

STALKER 2

Baldur's Gate III