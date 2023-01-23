Wccftech’s Best Games of 2022/Most Anticipated of 2023 Polls

Alessio Palumbo
Copy Shortlink
Wccftech's Best Games of 2022 Polls

After finalizing the genre categories for the best games of 2022 and the most anticipated ones of 2023, it's time for the Wccftech community to select their favorite one out of the five nominees in each category (Shooter, Action, RPG, Horror, Adventure, Platform, Indie, Strategy & Simulation, Sports & Racing, Multiplayer, and Overall).

Go ahead and vote in the polls below, which will close on Saturday, January 28th. The following day, we'll announce the winners of the Wccftech Community and Staff Awards.

Best Shooter Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Roleplaying Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Action Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Horror Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Adventure Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Platform Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Fighting Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Indie Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Strategy/Simulation Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Sports/Racing Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Multiplayer Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Best Game of 2022
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Shooter Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Roleplaying Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Action Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Horror Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Adventure Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Platform Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Fighting Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Indie Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Strategy/Simulation Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Sports/Racing Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Multiplayer Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Most Anticipated Game of 2023
Vote to see results
Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 