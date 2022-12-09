Wayfinder Is an Online ARPG from Airship Syndicate; PC Playtest Due Next Week, AMD Partnership Confirmed

Wayfinder is the official name of Project Skylight, the online action RPG in development at Airship Syndicate whose publishing will be handled by Digital Extremes. The MMO-lite title was unveiled at The Game Awards 2022 after four years of development.

The fantasy world of Evenor is being slowly consumed by a mysterious force called the Gloom. However, the Gloom is eventually used to resurrect fallen heroes, the titular Wayfinders. The game is character-based, so players will choose between a selection of heroes (six at launch).

● CONTROL THE CHAOS: Customize every play experience by stepping through a

doorway of endless action with the help of a mysterious device known as a Gloom

Dagger. Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges you conjure and control,

customizing what you hunt, and gather.

● BECOME A WAYFINDER: Born of the Gloom, Wayfinders wield arcane magic, mystical

tech, or cunning weapons, to restore the balance of a broken world. Customize the way

you fight by choosing your weapons and gear and augmenting your powers with the

Echoes of your fallen foes.

● EXPLORE AND COLLECT: Embark on hunts and expeditions to discover new

locations, battle new enemies and even awaken powerful Wayfinders. Collect and craft

weapons and gear as you complete your Atlas and increase Mastery. Participate in live

events with ongoing character-driven content updates.

● STRONGER TOGETHER: Wayfinders are stronger together. From adventuring with

friends to developing your Apartment and its powerful buffs to a neighborhood, all of

your social interactions, character and housing progression are tied together by the most

important thread... each other.

A playtest will be available on PC starting December 13th, with signups now open on the game's website. Wayfinder is set to debut on Early Access next Spring on PC and PlayStation consoles, with a full release slated for Fall 2023 on 'multiple platforms'. Renowned comic book artist and game designer Joe Madureira, Creative Director on Wayfinder and CEO of Airship Syndicate, stated:

Developing new IPs and fantasy worlds is one of our greatest joys, and our studio was built around that same purpose. I hope the world of Wayfinder is a place millions of players enjoy returning to and immersing themselves in for years to come.

We've got an exclusive interview with Joe Madureira and Airship Syndicate's Director of Marketing and Engagement AJ LaSaracina going live shortly. Ahead of that, Wccftech can confirm Wayfinder will be an AMD-partnered game on PC, and the developers already said FSR 2.0 is in the game.